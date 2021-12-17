Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $8.01 on Friday, hitting $109.07. 151,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.31 and a 200 day moving average of $98.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,700,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

