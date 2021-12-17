Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the November 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVZMY shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Novozymes A/S stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,670. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $56.26 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.41.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

