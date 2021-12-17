Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $74.89

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.89 and traded as high as $80.32. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $79.95, with a volume of 10,242 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVZMY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.41.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

