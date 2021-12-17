NuCypher (NU) Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $501.78 million and approximately $56.54 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001542 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00039495 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.57 or 0.00204311 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,368,303,160 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

