NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 257.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $38.21 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57.

