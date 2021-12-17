Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.77.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 113,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 55,816 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 840,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,472,000 after acquiring an additional 579,411 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nutrien by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,671,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.