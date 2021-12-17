Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the November 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 156,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 81,849 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000.

Shares of NYSE:NEA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 327,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,422. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

