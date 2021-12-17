Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Down 64.3% in November

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the November 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NNY opened at $10.09 on Friday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

