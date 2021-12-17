Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Down 54.2% in November

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:NES traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.11. 1,070,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain; Northeast; Southern; and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment include Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment comprises Marcellus and Utica shale areas.

