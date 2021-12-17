Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the November 15th total of 188,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 394,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUWE. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the third quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at about $943,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nuwellis by 223.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 122,697 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUWE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.28. 1,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,856. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Nuwellis has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 219.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuwellis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Nuwellis in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

