NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 304.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $283.87 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

