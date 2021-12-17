O3Swap (O3) Hits Market Capitalization of $50.68 Million

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. During the last week, O3Swap has traded 8% higher against the dollar. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00053006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.19 or 0.08072977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00078388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,195.31 or 1.00207116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

