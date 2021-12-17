ODonnell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after purchasing an additional 938,813 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,409,000 after purchasing an additional 629,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,072,000 after acquiring an additional 328,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $258.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.13. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $205.71 and a 1 year high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

