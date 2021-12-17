ODonnell Financial Services LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000. Gartner comprises approximately 0.8% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,114 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $976,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.86.

NYSE:IT opened at $326.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.54. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.85.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total transaction of $287,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.