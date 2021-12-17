ODonnell Financial Services LLC Invests $6.11 Million in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 70,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.63 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.47 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $86.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

