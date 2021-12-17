Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Up 39.0% in November

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the November 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPWEF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 19,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,082. Opawica Explorations has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.54.

Get Opawica Explorations alerts:

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Arrowhead, Bazooka East, Bazooka West, TKL Teck, and McWatters Property. The company was founded on September 17, 1975 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.