Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Up 39.0% in November

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the November 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OPWEF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 19,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,082. Opawica Explorations has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.54.
About Opawica Explorations
