Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $246,000 Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $82,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.92 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $55.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09.

