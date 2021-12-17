Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $8.36 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Opes Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,428 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 3.0% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $110.40 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $88.44 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.44.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

