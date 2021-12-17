Opes Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $53.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $54.33.

