OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Up 11.3%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s share price shot up 11.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.44. 122,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,867,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPK. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,954,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 69,458 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 30.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 32,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.