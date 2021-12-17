Optical Cable (OCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, December 20th.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 10.87%.

OCC stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. Optical Cable has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

