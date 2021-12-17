OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Gap Down to $55.43

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.43, but opened at $53.87. OptimizeRx shares last traded at $54.97, with a volume of 7 shares.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $951.94 million, a PE ratio of 382.64 and a beta of 0.58.
In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,624 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,064. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in OptimizeRx by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.
About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
