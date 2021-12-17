OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Gap Down to $55.43

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.43, but opened at $53.87. OptimizeRx shares last traded at $54.97, with a volume of 7 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $951.94 million, a PE ratio of 382.64 and a beta of 0.58.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,624 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,064. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in OptimizeRx by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

