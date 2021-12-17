Opus Capital Group LLC Buys 5,948 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International accounts for approximately 0.9% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.07. 5,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.51.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

