Opus Capital Group LLC Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $1,257,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 18.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 27,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,585. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

