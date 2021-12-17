Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 3,020 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.4% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.4% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 332,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.52. The stock had a trading volume of 227,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,884. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $161.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $386.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.