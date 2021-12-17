Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $103.32 and last traded at $103.21. 319,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,383,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $275.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

