Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $237.22 million and approximately $45.21 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00039078 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.36 or 0.00202046 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

