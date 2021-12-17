O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,109,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 321.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,768,000 after buying an additional 33,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $687.47 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $696.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $645.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $606.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

