Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.25.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.10. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 164.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 155.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

