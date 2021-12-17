Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Otsuka stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 97,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,629. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

