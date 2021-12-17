Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 583,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,682 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $15,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 245,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,300,000 after acquiring an additional 103,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $320,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

