Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 823.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a PE ratio of 197.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

