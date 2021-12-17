Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 365,000 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the November 15th total of 747,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
Shares of NYSE PAM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 101,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,655. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. Pampa Energía has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.76.
Pampa Energía Company Profile
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
