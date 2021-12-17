Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 365,000 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the November 15th total of 747,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 101,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,655. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. Pampa Energía has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. 14.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.