Panda Yield (BBOO) Market Capitalization Achieves $13,740.58

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $13,740.58 and approximately $304.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Panda Yield coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Panda Yield has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Panda Yield alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00039555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00205693 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Panda Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Panda Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.