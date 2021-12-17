Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $3.88 Million Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $117.89 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.37 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.00.

