Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 3,985 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 108.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 105,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 229,101 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 320,749 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNK. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $613.36 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

