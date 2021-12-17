Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.20% of Nordic American Tankers worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 259,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NAT shares. TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Shares of NAT opened at $1.87 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $321.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -5.00%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

