Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,167 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Shares of EFSC opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.51.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $190,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EFSC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.