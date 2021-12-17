Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $962,000 Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,367,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

AXSM opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $87.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.22.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.89.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.