Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 134,259 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 40.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,259 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMRX. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 808.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

AMRX stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

