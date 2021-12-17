Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 7,974 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,974 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBOW shares. Truist boosted their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

