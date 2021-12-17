Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in POSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in POSCO by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in POSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Get POSCO alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PKX. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 16th.

NYSE PKX opened at $60.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62. POSCO has a 1-year low of $54.40 and a 1-year high of $92.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.876 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

POSCO Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.