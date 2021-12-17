Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,132,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,571. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $432.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $350.01 and a 12-month high of $465.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.73.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

