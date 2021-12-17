Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 45.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

SCHA opened at $98.16 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.73 and a 52 week high of $110.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.79.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

