Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 64,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

In related news, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

