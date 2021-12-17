Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 633 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 114,791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1,024.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 487,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 444,335 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 452,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,039 shares during the period.

Shares of BHK opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $17.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

