Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 28.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $326.60 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

