Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $358.59.

PH stock opened at $313.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.55. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $247.41 and a fifty-two week high of $334.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $735,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $923,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

