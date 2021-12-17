Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,599 shares during the period. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.90. 53,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,897,154. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.