Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $6.98 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.1% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,270,049. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $190.94 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

